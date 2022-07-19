Court hearing for case involving sexual assault of a minor charges gets postponed until Aug. 15

Indiana Blake, 20, was arrested May 28 on two felony charges of sexual assault on a child and two felony charges of patterns of sexual assault on a child.

A Summit County man facing sexual assault of a minor charges will appear in court Aug. 15 after lawyers asked the court for more time.

Indiana Blake, 20, faces charges stemming from two incidents. He was arrested Saturday, May 28, at the Summit Church of Christ in Frisco on two felony charges of sexual assault of a minor and two felony charges of patterns of sexual assault of a minor, according to court records.

Blake was also issued a deferred sentenced stemming from a 2020 incident. His deferred sentence came from a case involving a Class 5 felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child after he was reportedly found in possession of sexually explicit photos of children, according to the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant.

Blake may have violated his deferred sentence on Jan. 22, 2022, when Blake was arrested on DUI charge related to alcohol and marijuana, the affidavit stated. He reportedly tried to show the arresting officer a photo on his smartphone of a medical marijuana card, but, according to the affidavit, he should not have had a phone with internet access.

The attorney representing Blake, Scott Sussman, said Monday the prosecutors from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office would communicate a potential disposition with the families of the victims. Both parties requested more time to discuss.