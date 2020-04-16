COVID-19: How to Navigate Unemployment (Video)
Laid off and not sure what to do next? View our informational webinar featuring unemployment and career development experts. Learn how to apply for unemployment benefits, how the CARES Act has changed those benefits, and what you can do now to prepare to re-enter the workforce.
