COVID-19 outbreak at Winter Park Resort grows to 109 cases among staff
GRANBY — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting an outbreak at Winter Park Resort with 109 cases of the novel coronavirus among staff members.
The Grand County Public Health Department and Winter Park Resort issued a joint statement Monday saying an outbreak at the resort would be reported to the state this week.
By reporting the outbreak, more state resources should be available to combat the spread, including increased testing, according to the statement. The 109 cases were all found in employee housing, and the outbreak originally was identified Jan. 23, according to the state’s data.
No cases in the outbreak have been reported outside of staff members.
An outbreak is defined as two or more linked positive cases at any facility, nonhousehold group or organization within a 14-day period.
On Tuesday, Grand County Medical Director Darcy Selenke defended the delay in sharing the outbreak with the public, citing the high caseload.
