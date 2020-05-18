COVID-19 outbreak reported at Silverthorne Lowes
SILVERTHORNE — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported among employees at Lowes in Silverthorne, marking the second documented coronavirus outbreak at a big-box store in Summit County.
There are three confirmed cases at Lowes, according to a news release from Summit County, and the outbreak is being investigated by the Summit County Public Health Department in coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in the release that small outbreaks like this are “not unexpected” given the current circumstances. She added that containment measures are in place to control the spread of the virus. Public health officials were notified of one positive case at Lowes on April 27. This individual who tested positive was placed in isolation and all close contacts were placed under quarantine.
One employee was referred to be tested due to the store’s daily symptom checks and was confirmed positive May 8. Another employee received a positive test result May 16. The third positive test result met the criteria to be categorized as an outbreak in state and local data. The release noted that store management has been responsive to guidance and follow-up from public health officials.
The store is providing facial coverings to individuals who need them as masks are required in the store and throughout public spaces in Summit County. The outbreak investigation is still in progress. Public health officials did not recommend a store closure.
