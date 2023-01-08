COVID-19 testing sites to close in Summit County later this month

A MAKO Medical technician performs a COVID screening test at the Silverthorne drive-through testing site on November 20, 2020.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Public testing for COVID-19 in Summit County is coming to an end this month, county health officials said.

A free testing site at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco, will close after Jan. 15. The facility is one of just 20 remaining state-run testing sites, according to a Jan. 5 statement from health officials, and will be closed “as increased use of at-home tests has reduced demand statewide.”

“The availability and effectiveness of free at-home test kits, vaccines and treatment have moved us to a different stage now,” said Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland, in a statement.

A state-run mobile testing center will also make its final stops in the county throughout the month at the Summit Medical Office Building in Frisco, located at 360 Peak One Dr. Those dates and times are:

Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At-home, rapid antigen tests are available for free at the Summit County Senior and Community Center, Summit County Library branches and county public health offices.