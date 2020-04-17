COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death for Silverthorne man

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has determined that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death for the Silverthorne man who died last weekend and later tested positive for the disease.

On April 11, Summit County announced the death of a Silverthorne man in his 60s, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after his death. On Friday, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said the man had undiagnosed diabetes and suffered a diabetic ketoacidosis event that resulted in his death. The man also had coronary artery disease, which is related to the diabetes.

While the new coronavirus was not the primary cause of death, it is being listed as a “significant other condition” at the time of death, according to Wood. Because of that, the man still will be counted among the state’s COVID-19 deaths.