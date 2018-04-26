CPR training will be provided to Summit students on May 3rd, and over 400 students are expected to attend.

Summit High School is hosting its second annual Hands Only CPR day on May 3 from 10:30–11:30 a.m. The event is meant to teach young people about the correct technique for CPR. This year, the event was moved a week forward to avoid any conflicts with graduation week.

At 10:30, students will see the Hands Only AHA video to learn basic technique. The rest of the period until 11:30 will be devoted to training students to do the physical CPR training on SHS's football field with volunteer-trained CPR specialists while music is piped in to match the rhythm of how CPR is supposed to be administered.

In case of inclement weather, the big gym will be used for the training instead.

Emergency medical rescue professionals will man a "Stop the Bleed" booth to gain more education about CPR techniques and how to resuscitate a victim.

Following the advisory period, during the lunch period at the cafeteria, booths will be available for EMS services to provide information about careers in law, ambulance, fire or hospital services.

For more information, contact the Summit School District at 970-368-1000.