Colorado Parks & Wildlife increases mountain goat poaching reward to $5,000

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that thanks to donations to the Operation Game Thief fund, the reward to find the poachers of the mountain goats on Quandary Peak has increased from $1,000 to $5,000.

Two mountain goats were shot dead at point blank range on July 3 at around 3:30 p.m and CPW is still asking the public to help with any information. The $5,000 reward is offered to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation.

Anyone with information can call or email Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 (1-877-COLO-OGT) or send an e-mail to game.thief@state.co.us. Callers or emailers may remain anonymous if they choose.