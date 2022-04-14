Crack into the Easter-egg filled holiday weekend full of events

The Easter Bunny hands out treats during a past egg hunt in Frisco. This is the first time the hunt has happened since 2019.

This year, the Easter holiday should be livelier than recent occasions because of lifted public health mandates and more events scheduled in general.

No matter where in Summit County you’re celebrating, you should be able to find an Easter egg hunt or other related activity nearby.

Frisco

Frisco’s Easter egg hunt is fully back for the first time since 2019. On Sunday, April 17, there will be approximately 5,000 Easter eggs placed around the Frisco Historic Park and Town Hall. The event is free to all children 8 and younger.

“Having it back in person really gives it that community feel that we go for with all of our events,” said Frisco Events Manager Zane Myers. “… Not everyone necessarily has a yard to do their own Easter egg hunt. Our Easter egg hunt provides that opportunity for people.”

The 2020 iteration was canceled. However, last year the town had socially distant alternatives by bringing the eggs to preschools and neighborhoods so people could host their own, smaller hunts without large gatherings.

The Easter Bunny will arrive on Main Street at roughly 11:30 a.m. for visits and photographs. The historic schoolhouse bell will signal the start of the egg hunt promptly at noon.

While there is no shortage of eggs, the town emphasizes that children should pick up no more than seven eggs each to make sure all hunters have a good time.

“Some kids move faster than others,” Myers said. “We have plenty of eggs, but some are taking 12 and a few others might only get two.”

The event will be divided into sections on Main Street between Madison and Second Avenue based on age. Children 3 and younger will meet at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue to hunt in and around Frisco Town Hall. Children ages 4-8 will gather in front of the Historic Park on Main Street. The 4- and 5-year-olds will search on the gazebo lawn while those ages 6-8 will be on the park’s upper lawn.

Myers noted that families should be prepared for variable weather. The lawn might be covered in snow or muddy.

“If people want to wear a mask, I would definitely encourage everyone to do whatever they feel most comfortable with,” Myers said.

Motorists should be aware that Sunday’s hunt will have Main Street from Madison to Second avenues closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Frisco Police Department will be monitoring this closure for safety.

After children have collected their eggs, parents can empty eggs and keep their contents while returning the eggs to the town via bins. Staff will reuse and refill the eggs for next year’s hunt.

Children walk around to grab an Easter egg in Frisco during a past holiday hunt. The town is asking that kids only take seven eggs to be fair to everyone.

Silverthorne

A hunt of a different sort is happening at the Outlets at Silverthorne . Now through Sunday, stop at the welcome center at 246-V Rainbow Drive to pick up scavenger hunt card that will have customers looking in storefront windows throughout the outlets. Shoppers can return the completed card for a special prize.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Rather spend you Easter on a mountain? Then Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has the hunt for you. On Sunday, the Easter Bunny will visit A-Basin to hide eggs at the base of the beginner Molly Hogan lift and on the green Wrangler trail.

Having two locations means that skiers and riders, as well as kids who don’t do winter sports, can enjoy the holiday.

The hunt on Molly Hogan starts at 10 a.m. for children ages 2-5. One lucky kid will find a golden egg that contains a gift card for Arapahoe Sports. The hunt for children ages 6 to 12 on Wrangler begins at 11 a.m. Participates must be able to ski and have a pass or ticket. One golden egg contains a free kids season pass for 2022-23.

Breckenridge

Father Dyer United Methodist Church, 310 Wellington Road, is throwing its own egg hunt Sunday. Worship starts at 9 a.m., and the kids’ Easter egg hunt follows outside at 10 a.m.

Those looking to elevate eggs into works of art above mere candy vessels can take a class from Breckenridge Creative Arts on pysanky. The Ukrainian tradition of decorating eggs for Easter uses wax and dyes, and participants can design up to six eggs.

The class is taught from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Quandary Antiques Cabin, 133 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge. It costs $23 for BreckCreate members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit BreckCreate.org to sign up.

If winter sports don’t get you hopping, then the Breckenridge Recreation Center might have a hunt that suits you. On Saturday, April 16, the pool at 880 Airport Road will host its third “eggquatic” egg hunt, happening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Four different age groups (5 and younger, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-plus) will swim for eggs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bringing waterproof baskets is recommended to collect the eggs, but kids don’t need to worry about soggy treats. Goodie bags will be available to all once the egg hunt is complete. If a lucky diver finds a golden egg then they can redeem it for a special prize.

The hunt is free with admission to the center, and participants must preregister at BreckenrigeRecreation.com so staff can prepare enough treats for all.

“The first year we only had 30 people sign up but we had like 150 to 200 people show up,” Breckenridge Recreation Center Aquatics Coordinator Lauren Barends said. “It was quite an overwhelming response, so now we just have our quick little registration for it online. It was really successful, more than we anticipated.”