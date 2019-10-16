Crash on eastbound I-70, roadwork on westbound cause delays for drivers

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Emergency services are currently responding to a flipped vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 near Copper Mountain, according to a representative with the Colorado State Patrol.

At about 5:41 p.m. troopers responded to a call regarding a GMC pickup truck that rolled over going eastbound on the highway, according to Ivan Alvarado, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol. Alvarado noted that while there isn’t a confirmation on injuries right now, fire crews and an ambulance are on scene alongside troopers at the crash.

The right lane of traffic going eastbound is currently closed down while crews work to clear the area.

Compounding traffic woes is ongoing pavement work by the Colorado Department of Transportation, which has closed a lane of westbound traffic just outside of Frisco for roadwork. Motorists should continue to expect delays heading westbound until crews complete their work for the day at around 8 p.m.

CDOT’s paving project, which includes about 5 miles of I-70 between Frisco and Officers Gulch — near Ten Mile Peak — could last until the end of October.