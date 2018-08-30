Crash on Highway 9 backs up traffic

Update at 12:00 p.m. : Northbound lanes along Highway 9 have been reopened following a single vehicle, rollover crash north of Summit High School. Lanes were closed for over an hour as emergency workers from the Colorado State Patrol and CDOT worked to clear the scene of debris and oil from the vehicle.

The driver sustained only minor cuts, and refused medical transport, according to Colin Remillard of the Colorado State Patrol.

———————–

Update at 11:45: Cleanup continues on northbound Highway 9 as emergency crews from CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol continue to clear the area after a single vehicle crash. According to Tracy Trulove of CDOT, there was a small oil spill from the car that crews had to clean before proceeding. Northbound lanes are expected to open around noon.

———————–

Traffic along Highway 9 outside of Frisco has come to a stop following a single vehicle crash north of Summit High School. The northbound lane of traffic is closed as emergency workers clear the road. There is currently no timetable for reopening lanes.