Crashes close I-70 at Silverthorne, Colorado Highway 91 at Copper Mountain

FRISCO — Sections of Interstate 70 have been closed due to crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Exit 205 at Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a semitrailer crash, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard. A truck heading westbound lost control and crashed through the center guardrail into the eastbound lane near Silverthorne. One of the truck’s saddle tanks ruptured, spilling diesel onto the highway.

Hazmat response teams with the Colorado State Patrol and Summit Fire & EMS have contained the spill and are working to clean it, Remillard said. He noted it likely would be “quite a while” before the roadway is cleared from the crash.

Remillard said the driver suffered minor injures and was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

❗️TRAVEL ALERT ❗️I-70 is CLOSED in both directions between Silverthorne/Exit 205 and just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel (MP 215) due to a CMV crash. Motorists are being detoured onto US 6 Loveland Pass. Travelers should plan for delays as crews work to safely to clear the crash. pic.twitter.com/3XxIoBXruD — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 9, 2020

Colorado Highway 91 is closed in both directions just south of Copper Mountain due to a crash, according to CDOT. Drivers should expect long delays.

Remillard said two cars collided head on and that people in both vehicles were being extricated. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Passenger vehicle traction laws and commercial chain laws are in place in areas around Summit County, including on Highway 9 south of Breckenridge, on U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass, and on I-70 both east and west of the county.

Motorists should check COTrip.org for information on road conditions, closures and more.