Crashes close westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel, Vail Pass
UPDATE at 7:31 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened at Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash west of the tunnel.
UPDATE at 6:50 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened at Copper Mountain following a crash on Vail Pass. A passenger vehicle traction law is in effect between Copper Mountain and Vail.
Original: Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 have areas of the roadway closed as snow continues to pound the mountain corridor.
Westbound I-70 is currently closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash west of the tunnel. Westbound I-70 is also closed at Copper Mountain following a crash on Vail Pass. There is currently no estimated time for the roads to reopen.
Additionally, a commercial chain law is in effect on Loveland Pass.
