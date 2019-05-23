Crashes close westbound I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel, Vail Pass

UPDATE at 7:31 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened at Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash west of the tunnel.

UPDATE at 6:50 p.m.: Westbound I-70 has reopened at Copper Mountain following a crash on Vail Pass. A passenger vehicle traction law is in effect between Copper Mountain and Vail.

Original: Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 have areas of the roadway closed as snow continues to pound the mountain corridor.

Westbound I-70 is currently closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel following a crash west of the tunnel. Westbound I-70 is also closed at Copper Mountain following a crash on Vail Pass. There is currently no estimated time for the roads to reopen.

Additionally, a commercial chain law is in effect on Loveland Pass.