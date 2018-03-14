Crested Butte Mountain joins Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, along with Vermont, New Hampshire resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced today that Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado, Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire will join the Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning in the 2018-19 winter season, bringing the total to 64 mountain resorts in 11 states and provinces and eight countries for skiers and snowboarders. Epic, Epic Local and Epic Australia will receive seven days of skiing and snowboarding with no blackout dates at each of the three resorts for a total of 21 days. Epic 7-Day pass holders can use any or all seven of their total days and Epic 4-Day pass holders can use any or all four of their total days of skiing and snowboarding with no blackout dates at the three resorts.

"Crested Butte is a perfect complement to the unique family of resorts offered on the 2018-19 Epic Pass with its legendary terrain and historic mountain town,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, in a statement. “Okemo is known as a great family-friendly resort and together with neighboring Mount Sunapee and Stowe Mountain Resort, provides three great options for skiers and snowboarders in the Northeast. We strive to offer guests the greatest value and variety in their ski and snowboard vacations and are thrilled to now be able to offer access to 64 of the most celebrated resorts around the world."

"We are proud to join the Epic Pass in a long-term season pass alliance with Okemo, Mount Sunapee and Crested Butte,” said Tim Mueller, president of Triple Peaks, LLC, owner of Crested Butte, Okemo and Mount Sunapee mountain resorts, in a statement. “Our focus on guest service, reinvestment in our resorts and outstanding ski experiences both in New England and the Rocky Mountains aligns well with the Epic Pass and Vail's remarkable line-up of resorts. We expect this partnership will be a significant benefit to our guests and skiers and riders around the world for years to come."

Crested Butte is located in southwest Colorado, within the Gunnison National Forest and the Elk Mountain Range and is known for its colorful historic town, iconic mountain peaks and legendary skiing and riding terrain. The resort's 1,547 skiable acres offer something for every skiing ability; over half the mountain is geared to intermediate and beginner skiers while also perfectly suited for the more adventurous skiers and snowboarders with some of the best lift-served extreme terrain in North America. The town of Crested Butte boasts one of Colorado’s largest National Historic Districts and is commonly considered by many to be "Colorado's Last Great Ski Town" with its variety of boutiques, restaurants and après-ski hot spots.

Rising above the village of Ludlow, in southcentral Vermont approximately three hours from Boston and four hours from New York City, Okemo Mountain Resort is a four-season playground that developed a reputation for quality and superior guest service as a winter retreat for skiers and snowboarders. Originally a small, community-run ski hill, Okemo underwent a significant transformation in 1982 when Tim and Diane Mueller purchased the ski area. Okemo consistently receives accolades and wins awards for snow quality, grooming, terrain parks, family programs, slopeside lodging, resort dining and its friendly employees.

Mount Sunapee is a four-season family-focused ski area with views overlooking Lake Sunapee. Located in southern New Hampshire, it is the closest major ski area to metropolitan New England, being only a short 90-minute drive from Boston. For many years, Mount Sunapee has consistently received industry awards for excellence in snowmaking and grooming.