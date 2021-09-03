Crews get containment on Black Mountain Fire northeast of Kremmling
Officials say lightning sparked the flames
SkyHi News
KREMMLING — With rain falling steadily Thursday, Sept. 2, on the Black Mountain Fire burning northeast of Kremmling, the Type 3 Incident Management Team got its first containment on the blaze.
As of Friday morning, Sept. 3, the fire was still 416 acres and 13% contained. The fire is burning about 45 miles north of Summit County.
The investigation into the cause of the fire, which started around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, concluded it was started by lightning.
Fire crews are working to extend containment, particularly on the eastern edge of the fire. Currently, over 170 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Between Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, the fire received about a half inch of rain. Rain is forecast to continue throughout Friday, but clears up by the weekend. Rain created some muddy and unsafe roads on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 1, which kept some fire crews at the operations base. Fire crews that had camped near the fire edge continued to work on containment.
Two areas in Grand County remain under pre-evacuation orders. An area closure exists in the Routt National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management land and County Road 21 is closed to traffic.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.