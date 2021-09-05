Crews respond to new blaze burning west of Black Mountain Fire in Grand County
SkyHi News
Firefighters responded to another wildfire start northeast of Kremmling Sunday afternoon, Aug. 5.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office estimated the fire to be about 1.5 acres as of Sunday afternoon. It is burning in grass near the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 2, which is about 2.5 miles west of the Black Mountain Fire.
The Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Protection District is responding to the fire along with three engines from the Black Mountain Fire incident response team. Crews were working on mop-up operations as of 4 p.m.
The Black Mountain Fire broke out Aug. 29. As of Sunday morning, it was reported to be 416 acres and 35% contained.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
