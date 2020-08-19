Crews responding to new fire activity in upper Red Canyon area south of Glenwood Springs

A damaged power line near Grizzly Creek is another result of the Grizzly Creek Fire that tore through the area last week and continues to burn.

Chelsea Self / Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. Wednesday — Carbondale and Rural District fire officials have called in backup Wednesday to deal with a new fire on the southern fringe of the Grizzly Creek Fire in upper Spring Valley along Garfield County Road 115 (Red Canyon).

The fire was reported at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday at 20 acres and growing rapidly, with 50-foot flames, according to scanner reports from the scene along Garfield County Road 115 (Red Canyon), Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District is reporting.

In a post at 5:20 p.m, the fire had grown to 200 acres, according to the fire agency.

“Upon arrival firefighters found a fire rapidly moving through the area,” according to a news release posted to the district’s Facebook page.

The new fire is being referred to as the Fisher Creek Fire, and evacuations in are in progress for High Aspen Ranch, Ranch at Coulter Creek, and High Homestead Estates. Those areas were already part of the Grizzly Creek Fire evacuations.

Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale is being established as an evacuation site. Updates are being posted the CRFPD Facebook page.

Several structures in the area are reportedly threatened, and fire is moving to the south-southeast.