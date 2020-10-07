Crews responding to new wildfire outside Kremmling; evacuations issued for Spring Creek neighborhood

Updated 4:30 p.m.: The Spring Creek subdivision is being evacuated to the Kremmling fairgrounds after a wildfire broke out in the Dice Hill area.

The Blue Valley area is on pre-evacuation orders at this time.

According to a spokesperson for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is roughly 10 acres and growing. There is no known cause for the fire yet.

Spring Creek Fire10/7/20 1620hrs"The Grand County Sheriff has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER for the Spring… Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office – Colorado on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Original story: A new wildfire broke out in Kremmling on Wednesday afternoon amid warm and dry conditions in Grand County.

Kremmling Fire and other local emergency agencies are responding to a smoke report near the Spring Creek subdivision south of town, according to the fire department.

Smoke was reported in the area around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.