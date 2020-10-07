Crews responding to new wildfire outside Kremmling; evacuations issued for Spring Creek neighborhood
Updated 4:30 p.m.: The Spring Creek subdivision is being evacuated to the Kremmling fairgrounds after a wildfire broke out in the Dice Hill area.
The Blue Valley area is on pre-evacuation orders at this time.
According to a spokesperson for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is roughly 10 acres and growing. There is no known cause for the fire yet.
Original story: A new wildfire broke out in Kremmling on Wednesday afternoon amid warm and dry conditions in Grand County.
Kremmling Fire and other local emergency agencies are responding to a smoke report near the Spring Creek subdivision south of town, according to the fire department.
Smoke was reported in the area around 3:45 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
