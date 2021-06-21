1 killed, another injured in head-on crash near Keystone

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the time of the crash and that the driver of the semitrailer sustained serious injuries.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 near Keystone Resort on Monday, June 21.

At about 12:45 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 6 westbound near milepost 216 and collided with a semitrailer, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard. The driver of the pickup was killed, and the other driver was transported to a Front Range hospital with serious injuries, Remillard said. No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Remillard noted that about 150 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash. The roadway has since reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Remillard said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.