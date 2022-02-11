21-year-old skier dies at Copper Mountain Resort

Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, resident David Vasserman, 21, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Feb. 9 after losing control and landing on a rock.

Though originally from Pennsylvania, Vasserman was attending Colorado School of Mines in Golden and was visiting the county. A news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office said Vasserman was skiing on expert terrain at around noon in the Copper Bowl area. He was wearing a helmet.

Vasserman’s cause of death was exsanguination.

This is the fourth known skier death in Summit County in three weeks.