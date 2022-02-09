23-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
Austin, Texas, resident Beau Brannon, 23, died at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 21 after colliding with a tree, according to the Summit County coroner.
He was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital and died there. The office said the cause of death was exsanguination, or blood loss.
A statement from Vail Resorts said Brannon was on expert terrain on Peak 8 when the collision occurred.
This is the third known skier death in Summit County in the past month.
