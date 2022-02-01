24-year-old skier from Lakewood dies at Copper Mountain Resort
Lakewood resident Nicholas Vigil, 24, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Jan. 20, according to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office.
According to the release, Vigil was skiing with friends in a treed area along the intermediate run Collage when he lost control and crashed.
The manner of death was accidental, and the cause of death is traumatic brain injury.
The release states that Vigil was wearing a helmet.
