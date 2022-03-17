25-year-old dies at Copper Mountain Resort

Lakewood resident Justin Ott, 25, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 12, after losing control and crashing into a tree at about 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Ott was skiing in the advanced Union Meadow terrain area and was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The release stated that his manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.