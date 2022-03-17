 25-year-old dies at Copper Mountain Resort | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

25-year-old dies at Copper Mountain Resort

Crime and Public Safety Crime |

Jenna deJong
  

Lakewood resident Justin Ott, 25, died at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 12, after losing control and crashing into a tree at about 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Ott was skiing in the advanced Union Meadow terrain area and was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The release stated that his manner of death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Crime and Public Safety
See more