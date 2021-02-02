3 Eagle County residents reportedly missing after avalanche near Silverton

A map of the "The Nose" and the approximate location of Monday's avalanche that caught and buried four people who are believed to be Eagle County residents. The group recovered one person with minor injuries. Three others are still unaccounted for with search and rescue operations ongoing.

Map from Colorado Avalanche Information Center

EAGLE — Friends, family and colleagues are waiting, praying and hoping for the best after four Eagle County residents were reportedly involved in an avalanche near Silverton on Monday, Feb. 1, with three still missing.

According to a preliminary report posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, four backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche between the towns of Silverton and Ophir while traveling in an area known as “The Nose.” The avalanche released on a northeast-facing slope near treeline at an elevation of about 11,500 feet.

Four people were caught, carried and buried in the debris. The group recovered one person with minor injuries and three others are still missing, according to the report.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department and San Juan County Search and Rescue started an operation to recover the backcountry skiers at 5:20 p.m. Monday and worked late into the night, according to San Juan County spokesperson Deanne Gallegos. The rescue operations resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday with a multiagency effort including San Juan officials, Silverton Medical Rescue, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Helitrax helicopter service and La Plata County Search and Rescue.

Gallegos said there has been some confusion regarding who was involved in the avalanche and that current conditions are dangerous, which is affecting the ongoing search.

“We’re praying for some Eagle County and town of Eagle folks who aren’t accounted for yet,” Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll told the Eagle County Board of Commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.

This story is from VailDaily.com. It will be updated as more information becomes available.