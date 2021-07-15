3 winners announced for Summit Rides Safe Poster Contest
Three local children were announced as the winners of the Summit Rides Safe Poster Contest. Lilliana, Victoria and Wrenn received a four-pack of movie passes to Dillon Skyline Cinema for their work.
The contest was hosted by the Summit County Child Passenger Safety Coalition and the Colorado Department of Transportation, according to a news release. Over 175 bags full of art supplies were distributed to libraries and recreation centers in June, which were then used to create entries for the contest.
The goal of the contest was to spread awareness about child passenger safety. According to the release, traffic fatalities remain the leading cause of death for children ages 12 and younger.
The release said the winners’ posters show the importance of using booster seats and wearing a seat belt.
For more information about child passenger safety or how to properly install a car seat, community members should visit the free Community Car Seat Inspection Stations at Summit County Public Health in Frisco and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge.
Appointments for inspection must be made with Red, White and Blue by calling 970-453-2474 or Summit County Public Health by calling 970-668-9707. For additional information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Right Seat Tool at NHTSA.gov/campaign/right-seat.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.