3 winners announced for Summit Rides Safe Poster Contest

One of the winning entries for the 2021 Summit Rides Safe Poster Contest was made by Victoria. The contest ran the month of June and encouraged local youths to submit entries to spread awareness about child passenger safety.

Photo from Summit County

Three local children were announced as the winners of the Summit Rides Safe Poster Contest. Lilliana, Victoria and Wrenn received a four-pack of movie passes to Dillon Skyline Cinema for their work.

The contest was hosted by the Summit County Child Passenger Safety Coalition and the Colorado Department of Transportation, according to a news release. Over 175 bags full of art supplies were distributed to libraries and recreation centers in June, which were then used to create entries for the contest.

The goal of the contest was to spread awareness about child passenger safety. According to the release, traffic fatalities remain the leading cause of death for children ages 12 and younger.

The release said the winners’ posters show the importance of using booster seats and wearing a seat belt.

For more information about child passenger safety or how to properly install a car seat, community members should visit the free Community Car Seat Inspection Stations at Summit County Public Health in Frisco and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge.

Appointments for inspection must be made with Red, White and Blue by calling 970-453-2474 or Summit County Public Health by calling 970-668-9707. For additional information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Right Seat Tool at NHTSA.gov/campaign/right-seat .