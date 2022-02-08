32-year-old hiker from Fairplay dies while exploring the Mesa Cortina area of Summit County
Fairplay resident Jordan Villalobos, 32, died while hiking in the Mesa Cortina area of unincorporated Summit County on Sunday, Feb. 6.
According to the Summit County Coroner’s Office, Villalobos was hiking with his friends when he collapsed and became unresponsive. The news release from the office said that Villalobos was transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital where resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.
The manner and cause of death are under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
