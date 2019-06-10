322 arrested across Colorado during CDOT’s Memorial Day DUI enforcement period

More than 320 individuals were cited during CDOT's Memorial Day DUI enforcement period.

iStock

Law enforcement agencies around the state cited 322 impaired drivers during the state’s Memorial Day DUI enforcement period, an increase from 301 cited during the same period last year.

The enforcement period ran from May 24 to 28 and is meant to serve as a key component of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Whole System Whole Safety initiative to reduce deaths and injuries on Colorado roads. Last May, there were 19 impairment-related fatalities in Colorado.

Of the 102 participating agencies, the Colorado Springs Police Department (32), the Denver Police Department (30) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (23) recorded the highest arrest totals. There were four arrests in Summit County, with three of those made by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and one by Breckenridge Police Department.

According to CDOT, an average of 60 impaired drivers are arrested in Colorado every day. The blood-alcohol limit for a driving under the influence charge is 0.08% or higher, and the limit for a driving while ability impaired charge is 0.05% or higher. First-time DUI offenders can be punished by up to one year in jail, a suspended license and thousands in fines.

CDOT’s The Heat Is On DUI-enforcement campaign will return June 14 for the 10-day Summer Blitz enforcement period.