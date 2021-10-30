34-year-old man found deceased in Blue River on Friday

A 34-year-old man was found deceased in the Blue River Friday, Oct. 29. The Breckenridge Police Department responded to a call at 1:09 p.m. in the Warrior’s Mark neighborhood and was on scene at 1:16 p.m, along with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Breckenridge Police Department Sgt. Garrison Green reported that details on the man’s name, hometown and cause of death are pending an autopsy from the Summit County Coroner’s Office. Green said foul play was not suspected at this time, but that will be confirmed by the autopsy.

Green did not give a timeline for when the autopsy was expected to be completed and said it’ll depend on how many other cases the Coroner’s Office has to work through.

Green said there have been no missing persons reports filed that could be linked to the case at this time.