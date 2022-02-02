48-year-old snowboarder from Centennial dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Centennial resident Allen Lai, 48, died while snowboarding at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
According to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on intermediate run Reverie on Peak 6. The release stated that Lai lost control and crashed into a treed area.
The manner and cause of death are under investigation. No further details were provided.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.