48-year-old snowboarder from Centennial dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Centennial resident Allen Lai, 48, died while snowboarding at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

According to a news release from the Summit County Coroner’s Office, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on intermediate run Reverie on Peak 6. The release stated that Lai lost control and crashed into a treed area.

The manner and cause of death are under investigation. No further details were provided.