4th arrest made in Denver house fire that killed former Summit County resident

Djibril Diol poses for a photo before graduating from Colorado Mountain College in Summit County in 2015. He and his family were killed in an August 2020 house fire in Denver. Police believe the fire was intentionally set.

Photo by Alli Langley / Summit Daily archives

Authorities announced Friday that a fourth person has been arrested as a result of the investigation into a Denver fire that killed five people in August, including a former Summit County resident.

Tanya Bui, 23, has been charged with marijuana possession and intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Bui, who lives in Littleton, was arrested after an agent for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives investigating the fire linked a cellphone used by one of the juvenile suspects in the case back to her. Federal court documents note that Bui pays for a phone for one of the suspects, who is related to her, though she uses a different phone for herself.

Three male suspects, two who are 16 years old and one who is 15, were arrested Wednesday as part of the fire investigation. The teens, who had their first court appearance Friday, face 28 charges — including murder, arson, burglary and assault — related to the deaths of five members of a family from Senegal, including two children.

The fire, which police believe was intentionally set, killed former Silverthorne resident Djibril Diol, who graduated from Colorado Mountain College in Summit County in 2015 with an associate of science degree in physics. He immigrated to the U.S. from the West African country of Senegal in 2012.

