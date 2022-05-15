AAA research shows inconsistencies in driving assistance programs

Research from AAA shows that driving assistance systems displayed inconsistent findings when it comes to preventing crashes.

In the tests, AAA researchers used three vehicles with automated driving: the 2021 Subaru Forester with EyeSight technology, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Highway Driving Assist program and the 2020 Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot. The programs are not considered fully automated, meaning that they are not there to replace the driver.

The findings of the research were “mixed,” according to a news release from AAA. While the active driving assistance systems successfully and consistently detected and braked when approaching a slower-moving vehicle or bicyclist in the same direction in the same lane, all test vehicles collided head-on with a test car if it was partially within the driving-assisted car’s travel lane. Only one test vehicle significantly reduced speed before colliding on each run.

AAA recommends that drivers completely understand how systems work before integrating them into regular driving. They should never assume that their car is “fully self-driving,” and drivers must have constant supervision in case they need to intervene.