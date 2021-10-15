At least 8 vehicles confirmed in I-70 crash during 1st in-town snowfall

At least eight vehicles, including one motorcycle and at least one semitrailer, were confirmed to be part of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred along Interstate 70 at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Four individuals were transported to St. Anthony’s Summit Hospital and none was reported to have injuries that were life threatening. Westbound lanes from Exit 205 and Exit 216 were closed until about 10 p.m. that night as crews cleared the wreckage.

Officials could not confirm the suspected cause of the accident, but icy conditions were reported.