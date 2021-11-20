Authorities are looking for black man in maroon joggers, hoodie near Officers Gulch
At 12:23 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, Summit County sent out an alert that police were looking for a black man with a full beard in maroon joggers and a maroon hoodie near Officers Gulch between Frisco and Copper Mountain.
The alert reported that if this person was seen, individuals should call 911. The alert said community members should not approach this individual.
This story is developing and will be updated.
