Avalanche danger hits high in Summit County zone

The avalanche danger was rated high (4 out of 5) across much of Colorado on Tuesday, spanning from Summit County to the north to the southern San Juans.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center report Tuesday stated that “very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.”

In the Summit and Vail zone, that means “you can expect to trigger dangerous avalanches on many steep slopes, especially where you find freshly wind-drifted snow resting on weak snow near the ground.”

The report also warned that avalanches will “break wider and run longer than expected” and that slides can be triggered remotely from a distance, meaning backcountry users should give themselves a wide berth when traveling below avalanche terrain.

The danger is expected to subside only slightly on Wednesday, when danger will be rated high above treeline and considerable (3 out of 5) near and below treeline.

One person has died in an avalanche in Colorado this season. The death occurred Friday on Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone.