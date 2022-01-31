Blue River Police Department recognized for excellence in policy, training
The Blue River Police Department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program — a provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders — for consistently and effectively updating and training its staff on policy.
In 2021, town personnel responded to almost 2,000 requests for assistance, ranging from criminal investigations to mental health crisis interventions and animal and code complaints, according to a news release. The department relies on its comprehensive and up-to-date policies to maintain a consistent and professional response, the release stated.
