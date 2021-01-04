Breck man sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing co-worker

A Breckenridge man who stabbed his co-worker at the Beaver Run Resort last year was sentenced to 90 days in jail during a hearing at the Summit County Justice Center on Monday morning.

Carlton Findley, 39, will spend three months in the Summit County Detention Facility after being sentenced for stabbing a co-worker in the head during a heated argument that took place almost exactly a year ago.

At about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 7, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department responded to an incident at the Coppertop Cafe at the Beaver Run Resort at the base of Breckenridge Ski Resort, where two employees at the resort were involved in a serious fight.

Findley and another man were arguing in the kitchen of the restaurant when the victim, who was feeling threatened by Findley, hit Findley in the side of the face with a frying pan and ran out of the kitchen, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Findley then grabbed a large kitchen knife and chased the victim outside onto the patio area and slashed him with a knife, causing a laceration to his head.

The victim eventually got control of the knife and was able to subdue Findley with the help of bystanders until law enforcement arrived.

Both men were injured in the fight and were transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco for treatment. A third employee was injured trying to break up the fight and was treated at the Breckenridge Medical Center before being released.

Findley was taken to the Summit County jail on charges of attempted murder and felony menacing. On Nov. 2, Findley pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Findley’s jail sentence will begin March 5. In addition to the 90 days in jail, Chief Judge Mark Thompson also sentenced Findley to three years of supervised probation and more than $2,200 in court costs and fees. Findley also received a suspended five-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections, meaning that if he violates his probation, he’ll be sent to prison to complete the harsher punishment.

“This was an unusual sentence for somebody who committed a serious assault that could have resulted in another person dying,” District Attorney Bruce Brown said. “What was distinctive about the reason Mr. Findley received probation was that he had no prior criminal history. This was an event that arose out of a form of heated passion, and our conclusion is that he’s unlikely to reoffend.

“Most people in this situation would get a prison sentence, but we have to weigh the cost to society — removing him from his family and job — and having the state of Colorado pay for him to be incarcerated for a lengthy period of time. This sentence gives him the opportunity to serve a very limited amount of time in local custody, and stay on the straight and narrow. If he doesn’t, he gets a one-way ticket to prison. We think that’s a fair outcome.”