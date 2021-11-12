Breckenridge family injured in Highway 9 crash
A Breckenridge family was involved in a serious car crash on Colorado Highway 9 near Alma earlier this week, according to an incident report from the Colorado State Patrol. A total of five individuals were injured in the crash, including two young children.
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, a Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Highway 9 crossed into the northbound lane near mile marker 72, just north of Alma, and collided head on with a Honda Pilot, according to the report.
The driver of the Chevy, a 37-year-old man from Colorado Springs, suffered serious injuries and his passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to St. Anthony Summit Hospital via ambulance.
The driver of the Honda, a 32-year-old Breckenridge woman, was also seriously injured and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood via Flight for Life. There were three children in the vehicle: 1, 3 and 5 years old. The 5-year-old suffered moderate injuries and the 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. The children were flown to separate Children’s Hospital locations via Flight for Life, according to the State Patrol report. The 1-year-old was not injured.
