Breckenridge police: No foul play suspected in death of missing woman

The Breckenridge Police Department emphasized Thursday, July 15, that there is no foul play suspected in the death of Lezlie Culver.

Culver, 58, of Texas, went missing on Breckenridge Main Street on Saturday, July 10, and was discovered deceased Wednesday, July 14. Breckenridge Assistant Chief of Police Deric Gress said officers received a call regarding an unresponsive person in the 100 block of High Street at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was pretty easily determined due to the clothing of the subject that it was Mrs. Culver, and once the coroner gets notified, then we have to treat it in potentially the worst case scenario,” Gress said. “That’s why there was crime scene tape involved — just in case.”

Gress said police stayed on scene until about 7:30 p.m., after the Summit County Coroner’s Office was able to obtain a positive ID and inform Culver’s family.

“I’m going to reiterate what we said before: It doesn’t appear any kind of foul play was involved,” Gress said. “Some people say things just to try to get people riled up. But there’s no danger to the public. There’s no indication preliminarily that foul play was involved. And until the autopsy can reveal the cause and manner of death more definitively for the medical experts and the coroner’s office, that’s where we stand right now.”

Chief Deputy Coroner Amber Flenniken said the coroner’s office wouldn’t determine an official cause and manner of death until an autopsy and toxicology report are completed, which she said could potentially take a few weeks. Flenniken said nothing “looks suspicious” at this time.