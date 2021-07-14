Breckenridge police recover body of missing woman
The Breckenridge Police Department recovered the body of Texas resident Lezlie Culver on Wednesday, July 14, near her last known location in Breckenridge.
Culver, 58, went missing at about 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on Breckenridge’s Main Street. The police department did not provide any details regarding Culver’s death, but there is no foul play suspected, according to a news release.
An investigation is ongoing, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.
