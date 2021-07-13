Breckenridge police seek help locating missing person

The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 58-year-old Lezlie Culver, who was last seen on Main Street in Breckenridge on Saturday, July 10.



Lezlie Culver, 58, was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on Main Street in Breckenridge. She left the area on foot and told her family she was going to get a ride, possibly to Vail. She has not been seen or made any contact with her family since that time, according to the police department.

She was wearing gray shoes, black leggings and a black shirt reading “French Truck Coffee.” Culver was described as 5 feet tall with short, brown hair with blonde highlights. She has green eyes and is usually wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Culver’s whereabouts should call Summit County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 970-668-8600.