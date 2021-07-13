Breckenridge police seek help locating missing person
The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing person.
Lezlie Culver, 58, was last seen at about 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on Main Street in Breckenridge. She left the area on foot and told her family she was going to get a ride, possibly to Vail. She has not been seen or made any contact with her family since that time, according to the police department.
She was wearing gray shoes, black leggings and a black shirt reading “French Truck Coffee.” Culver was described as 5 feet tall with short, brown hair with blonde highlights. She has green eyes and is usually wearing glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Culver’s whereabouts should call Summit County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 970-668-8600.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.