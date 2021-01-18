CDOT launches map to help drivers find discounted snow tires

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new statewide map to help drivers find reliable tire shops and discounts in their area, part of a concerted effort to make sure drivers are prepared for winter road conditions.

CDOT has teamed up with more than 140 tire retailers across the state, many of which are providing discounts on tires and winter maintenance services through the department’s new online database. Community members can find the tire partner map at CoDot.gov/travel/winter-driving/tires.

“CDOT and our partners do everything possible to keep the roads clear and safe for those traveling, but it is the responsibility of all drivers to make sure their vehicles are prepared for winter,” Andrew Hogle, a spokesperson for CDOT, said in a news release. “One of the biggest, yet most preventable things we see that causes major problems on our roads and highways is bad tires.”

Between October and December 2019, there were 124 crashes reported on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, which resulted in more than 114 hours of lane closures, according to CDOT. More than 50 non-crash emergency responses for things like spinouts also were reported in that time, which resulted in an additional 28 hours of closure time. Traffic accidents account for up to 60% of all traffic delays in Colorado, according to CDOT.

Colorado law requires all motorists traveling through the corridor have one of the following: