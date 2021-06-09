CDOT: Speeding drivers endangering work crews on I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, is asking motorists to slow down on Interstate 70 in Summit County.

There are two construction zones on I-70 in the area, one for a resurfacing project between Frisco and Silverthorne and another for a structure replacement west of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels. The department said drivers are regularly putting workers in danger by speeding through the construction zones. There have already been two crashes near the work zone by Silverthorne in addition to several near misses, according to CDOT.

“It is critically important for drivers to follow speed limits in these work zones,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we’ve witnessed a pattern of unsafe behavior in this area, and we implore drivers — including cars and trucks alike — to slow down in this work zone so our crews can get the projects done safely.”

Officials are asking drivers to go slow when traveling though constriction zones, pay close attention to the road, keep an eye out for workers and avoid distractions like cellphones.

Drivers are encouraged to check CoTrip.org for construction locations and delays. Officials are also asking commercial drivers to take extra care.

“Drivers should be aware of the steep grade of this section of I-70 westbound from mile points 213 to 205,” Colorado Motor Carriers Associations President Greg Fulton said in the release. “Drivers should always be in lower gears and never travel at higher speeds.”