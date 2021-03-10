CDOT urges drivers to avoid traveling during major snowstorm this weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid traveling during a major snowstorm predicted this weekend.

The forecast calls for a wide range of accumulations from 1-3 feet of snow around the Denver region and the Interstate 70 mountain corridor this weekend. Heavier snow may fall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide, and the most severe impacts are expected at lower elevations. The brunt of the storm is expected to hit late Friday and last throughout the weekend.

CDOT is asking individuals planning to travel through the mountains to leave early and to try to arrive before the storm hits. The department is also urging travelers to avoid driving on impacted roads during the storm throughout the Denver metro area, the I-70 mountain corridor and the Interstate 25 South Gap construction zone between Castle Rock and Monument. Road closures are possible depending on the severity of the storm.

CDOT crews will be out in force plowing roads and will focus primarily on clearing I-25, I-70 and other impacted interstates. Secondary roads may not be plowed until the worst of the storm has passed, meaning they could be heavily snow packed and dangerous for driving, according to CDOT.

During high-impact snowstorms, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow, according to CDOT. Motorists braving the storm should leave ample distance between themselves, snowplows and other vehicles on the road. Travelers should also be prepared with an emergency kit in their car complete with a blanket, food, water, batteries, a shovel and other survival supplies in case of being stranded.

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws, and other winter storm related guidance, visit Winter.CoDOT.gov . Motorists can get up-to-date road conditions at CoTrip.org .