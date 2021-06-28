Chipping program making rounds through Summit County

The Summit County Chipping Program is stopping by Montezuma, Keystone, Summit Cove and the Summerwood neighborhoods this week as it continues its tour of the county.

Residents can clear woody vegetation from around their properties and stack it in a slash pile. Officials with the program will chip and haul it away for free. Accepted materials include trees, logs and branches up to 12 inches in diameter. Piles should be stacked neatly and placed within 5 feet of the road, but piles should not touch the road or be in drainage ditches.

The materials must be free of nails and wire. Additionally, willows, construction materials, rotten wood, grass clippings, weeds and bags of leaves will not be accepted.

Piles should be stacked by 8 a.m. on the Monday of your neighborhood’s designated chipping week.

Upcoming chipping schedule: