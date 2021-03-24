Clear Creek deputies kill burglary suspect
Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed an armed suspect while responding to a burglary near Empire on Sunday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:06 a.m., the Clear Creek Communications Center received a call about a burglary in progress on Morrison Lane west of Empire. The homeowner saw the suspects through security cameras on his property but was not home at the time of the incident, according to the release.
Deputies arrived at about 5:37 a.m. and encountered two vehicles and two adult male suspects. As the deputies approached, both suspects pulled out firearms, according to the release. The deputies shot at the suspects and killed one. The other fled into the woods. It is unclear whether the suspects fired at the deputies.
SWAT teams with Clear Creek and Jefferson counties were dispatched to search for the suspect, who was located by a Jefferson County K-9 unit and placed into custody at 9:35 a.m.
No law enforcement agents were injured in the shooting, but those involved have been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
