Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off July 31

The Colorado Department of Transportation will team up with law enforcement agencies around the state for the Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign later this month.

The enforcement period will run from Saturday, July 31, to Aug. 6.

In May, during the first seat belt enforcement period of 2021, more than 2,000 drivers were cited for not wearing their seat belts. Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child will receive a minimum fine of $82.

To date in 2021, 104 unbuckled people have died in crashes in Colorado, according to CDOT.

“Fatal crashes that involve unbuckled drivers and passengers are far too common in Colorado,” director of CDOT’s Highway Safety Office Darrell Lingk said in a news release. “Buckling up is a simple and smart choice that exponentially increases your odds of survival in a crash. It’s also the law in Colorado.”

Colorado’s seat belt use rate dropped to 86% last year, below the national average of 90%. This year, CDOT is releasing a series of videos narrated by crash victims or their family members who have been affected by unbuckled crashes, hoping that their stories will help encourage all Coloradans to drive safely and wear their seat belts.