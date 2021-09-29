Colorado Highway 9 closed at Ute Pass Road due to fatal crash

Colorado Highway 9 is closed in Grand County due to a car wreck.

CoTrip.org

GRANBY — Traffic is being diverted following a fatal head-on car crash on Colorado Highway 9, south of Blue Valley Ranch, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in Grand County.

According to the Kremmling Fire Protection District, the wreck involved a semitrailer and pickup truck at about mile marker 133, between Green Mountain Reservoir and Kremmling. Injuries were initially reported, and an update from the fire department later described the injuries as fatal.

Extended road closures are expected in both directions. On the north, the closure is at Grand County Road 1 (Trough Road). On the south end, the closure is at Spring Creek Subdivision.

Alternate routes include Trough Road, Grand County Road 3 (Ute Pass) or U.S. Highway 40.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .