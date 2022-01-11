Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue moose trapped in Breckenridge basement

A pair of moose calves are pictured in November 2021 in Silverthorne. On Monday, Jan. 10, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a moose that fell through a window well into a basement in Breckenridge.

Manjul Shrestha/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a moose that became trapped in the basement of a house in Breckenridge on Monday, Jan. 10, according to a news release.

At 3:30 p.m., Parks and Wildlife received a call that a moose was trapped in the basement of a house off Ski Hill Road. The moose had been grazing near the home and fell through a snow-covered window well and into the basement.

While responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, they could not get the moose to leave because it required going up the basement stairs to reach the exits.

Officers tranquilized the moose and cut off its antlers so that it could fit up the home’s stairwell. According to the release, moose antlers typically shed, or fall off, at this time of year, and the moose will grow new antlers in the spring.

Crews from the Breckenridge Police Department, Blue River Police Department, and Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District helped wildlife officers carry the moose upstairs and outside, where it was relocated to moose habitat.

Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said window wells, which provide a necessary escape route for people in an emergency, can be a hazard to wildlife. He suggested removing vegetation that can attract wildlife around the vicinity of the window well and covering below-ground window wells with approved grates, both of which can reduce the likelihood of wildlife getting trapped.