Coroner identifies man found in Blue River
The body of the man found deceased in the Blue River on Oct. 29 has been identified as 34-year-old Brett McCarney of Breckenridge, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood.
Wood said the cause of death was drowning, and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.
