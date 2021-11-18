Coroner identifies victim in fatal trench collapse

The individual who was killed in the construction site accident earlier this week has been identified as 20-year-old Marlon Diaz of Honduras, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, emergency workers responded to a construction site at the Trails at Berlin Placer development on Sallie Barber Road east of Breckenridge, where a trench collapsed and buried two individuals. One person was dug out uninjured, but Diaz did not survive the incident.

Wood said the exact manner and cause of death are still pending autopsy and further investigation.